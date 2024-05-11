TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP) Short Interest Update

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 123,800 shares, an increase of 77.6% from the April 15th total of 69,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days. Approximately 4.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TFF Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TFFP. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals by 66.2% during the 3rd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 646,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 257,722 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals by 382.1% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 31,089 shares during the period. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals by 70.7% during the 3rd quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 2,655,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099,709 shares during the period. 15.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TFF Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Roth Mkm reduced their price target on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th.

TFF Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 10.6 %

TFF Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.95. The company had a trading volume of 27,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,379. TFF Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.95 and a 52 week high of $18.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.18 and a 200-day moving average of $6.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.44.

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($2.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.00) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20 million. TFF Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,897.95% and a negative return on equity of 163.14%. On average, analysts predict that TFF Pharmaceuticals will post -7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TFF Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing (TFF) technology platform in the United States and Australia. It intends to focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TFF Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFF Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.