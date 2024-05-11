Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Director Curtis Warfield Sells 1,025 Shares of Stock

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) Director Curtis Warfield sold 1,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.82, for a total transaction of $169,965.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,372 shares in the company, valued at $2,051,525.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Curtis Warfield also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

On Tuesday, February 20th, Curtis Warfield sold 2,365 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total transaction of $351,628.20.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Texas Roadhouse stock traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $167.22. The company had a trading volume of 455,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 899,761. The stock has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.85, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.99. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.06 and a 12-month high of $170.39.

Texas Roadhouse Increases Dividend

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 28.85%. Texas Roadhouse’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th were given a $0.61 dividend. This is a positive change from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.39%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Texas Roadhouse

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TXRH. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Texas Roadhouse by 454.5% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 244 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 474 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 580 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. 94.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on TXRH. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $178.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.55.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TXRH

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.