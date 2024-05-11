TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TSNDF) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TSNDF – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03), reports. The company had revenue of $80.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.44 million. TerrAscend had a negative return on equity of 30.55% and a negative net margin of 26.42%.
TerrAscend Trading Down 1.8 %
Shares of TSNDF stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $1.67. The stock had a trading volume of 231,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,152. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.50. TerrAscend has a 1 year low of $1.29 and a 1 year high of $2.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.74.
TerrAscend Company Profile
