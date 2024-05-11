TerraClassicUSD (USTC) 24 Hour Volume Hits $50.01 Million

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 11th. During the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded up 20.1% against the US dollar. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be purchased for $0.0237 or 0.00000039 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TerraClassicUSD has a total market capitalization of $168.35 million and $50.01 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.75 or 0.00055215 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00011683 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00019689 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00014062 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00003645 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00009188 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001059 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD Profile

TerraClassicUSD uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 8,961,295,747 coins and its circulating supply is 7,102,228,827 coins. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraClassicUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TerraClassicUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

