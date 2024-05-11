Teradyne, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NASDAQ:TER)

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st.

Teradyne has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Teradyne has a payout ratio of 10.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Teradyne to earn $4.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.8%.

NASDAQ TER traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $122.92. 1,386,250 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,666,741. The stock has a market cap of $19.19 billion, a PE ratio of 46.74 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $109.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.19. Teradyne has a 52 week low of $81.07 and a 52 week high of $124.10.

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $599.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.31 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 16.15%. Teradyne’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teradyne will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TER shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Teradyne from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Teradyne from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Teradyne in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teradyne presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.83.

In other Teradyne news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total value of $450,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,902 shares in the company, valued at $5,030,754.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.20, for a total transaction of $75,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,077,610.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 3,750 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total value of $450,225.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,030,754.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

