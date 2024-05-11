Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.600-2.900 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.750. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on TPX. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $62.71.

Tempur Sealy International Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of TPX stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.43. 1,774,175 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,639,017. Tempur Sealy International has a 12-month low of $34.98 and a 12-month high of $57.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.58.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 168.59%. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tempur Sealy International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.74%.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, Sealy, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

