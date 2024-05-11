TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Trading Down 9.8%

TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) dropped 9.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.01 and last traded at $7.01. Approximately 71,669 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 206,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on TIXT. TheStreet upgraded shares of TELUS International (Cda) from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TELUS International (Cda) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.97.

TELUS International (Cda) Trading Up 0.2 %

The company has a market cap of $680.51 million, a PE ratio of 42.47, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. TELUS International (Cda) had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The company had revenue of $657.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.33 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. TELUS International (Cda)’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that TELUS International will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TELUS International (Cda)

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TIXT. Forge First Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the first quarter worth approximately $2,758,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in TELUS International (Cda) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 95,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 10,501 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in TELUS International (Cda) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 149,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co increased its holdings in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 60,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 6,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the 4th quarter worth $184,000. Institutional investors own 59.55% of the company’s stock.

About TELUS International (Cda)

TELUS International (Cda) Inc design, builds, and delivers digital solutions for customer experience (CX) in the Asia-Pacific, the Central America, Europe, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company provides digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, enterprise mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data analytics, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, contact center outsourcing, technical support, sales growth and customer retention, healthcare/patient experience, and debt collection.

