TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $657.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.33 million. TELUS International (Cda) had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. TELUS International (Cda) updated its FY24 guidance to $0.93-0.98 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 0.930-0.980 EPS.

TIXT traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $6.38. 829,756 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,396. The firm has a market capitalization of $681.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.47, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. TELUS International has a 12 month low of $6.03 and a 12 month high of $17.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.35.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on TELUS International (Cda) from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TELUS International (Cda) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.97.

TELUS International (Cda) Inc design, builds, and delivers digital solutions for customer experience (CX) in the Asia-Pacific, the Central America, Europe, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company provides digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, enterprise mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data analytics, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, contact center outsourcing, technical support, sales growth and customer retention, healthcare/patient experience, and debt collection.

