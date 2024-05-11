Teekay (NYSE:TK) Trading 7.1% Higher Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK – Get Free Report) rose 7.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $8.64 and last traded at $8.63. Approximately 186,419 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 647,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.06.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 102.39%. This is an increase from Teekay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

Teekay Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $799.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.51.

Institutional Trading of Teekay

Teekay ( NYSE:TK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The shipping company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. Teekay had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 8.25%. The firm had revenue of $365.05 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Teekay by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,084,487 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $36,354,000 after acquiring an additional 449,307 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Teekay by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,187,635 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,324,000 after purchasing an additional 417,229 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Teekay by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 676,545 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,925,000 after purchasing an additional 50,444 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teekay by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 647,618 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,996,000 after purchasing an additional 223,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Teekay by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 597,898 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,353,000 after buying an additional 45,292 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.73% of the company’s stock.

Teekay Company Profile

Teekay Corporation engages in the international crude oil and other marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates crude oil and refined product tankers. It also provides ship-to-ship support services; tanker commercial management operation services; and operational and maintenance marine services.

