Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TETE) Short Interest Update

Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TETE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decline of 60.3% from the April 15th total of 5,800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 24,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of TETE stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $11.85. 459 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,387. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.58. Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition has a twelve month low of $10.63 and a twelve month high of $12.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 336,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,876,000 after purchasing an additional 116,077 shares in the last quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition by 175.0% during the third quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,405,000 after purchasing an additional 700,000 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its stake in shares of Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 245,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 14,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 140,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 9,604 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.39% of the company’s stock.

About Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition

Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

