TD Securities Increases Sangoma Technologies (CVE:STC) Price Target to C$8.00

Sangoma Technologies (CVE:STC – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 100.50% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Acumen Capital boosted their target price on Sangoma Technologies from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Friday, February 9th.

Get Sangoma Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on STC

Sangoma Technologies Price Performance

STC stock opened at C$3.99 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$3.99 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.80. The firm has a market capitalization of C$531.28 million and a P/E ratio of 997.50. Sangoma Technologies has a 12 month low of C$2.53 and a 12 month high of C$5.50.

Sangoma Technologies (CVE:STC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.12) by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$84.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$87.86 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sangoma Technologies will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sangoma Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a business phone system; PBXact, a phone system; Internet protocol (IP) phones; service provider and voice over Internet protocol gateways; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution; SIPstation SIP Trunking, a hosted session initiation protocol trunking service; PBXact Cloud, a cloud based private branch exchange service; and FAXStation, a fax-over-IP solution.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sangoma Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sangoma Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.