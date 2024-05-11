Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) Price Target Raised to $60.00 at Barclays

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Free Report) had its price target upped by Barclays from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $49.88.

Get Tarsus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on TARS

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $2.96 on Friday, hitting $37.00. The stock had a trading volume of 811,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,635. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 6.93, a quick ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $12.57 and a 52-week high of $42.50.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $13.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.49) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals will post -4.25 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

In other Tarsus Pharmaceuticals news, insider Aziz Mottiwala sold 4,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $145,839.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 54,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,654,695. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Aziz Mottiwala sold 4,766 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $145,839.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,654,695. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 10,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $318,699.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $809,553.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,496 shares of company stock valued at $749,578 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $48,380,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $13,399,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,093,000. RTW Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,880,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,190,000 after purchasing an additional 332,576 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,551,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,576,000 after purchasing an additional 316,128 shares in the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for eye care in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is XDEMVY, a novel therapeutic for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.