Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $106.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.97 million. Target Hospitality had a net margin of 27.37% and a return on equity of 41.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS.

Shares of TH stock opened at $11.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.06. Target Hospitality has a 52-week low of $8.49 and a 52-week high of $16.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.78.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price (down from $13.00) on shares of Target Hospitality in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Target Hospitality from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Target Hospitality from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd.

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Hospitality & Facilities Services – South and Government. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units. In addition, the company provides catering and food, maintenance, housekeeping, grounds-keeping, security, health and recreation facilities, workforce community management, concierge, and laundry services.

