Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

TNGX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Tango Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Tango Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.25.

Tango Therapeutics stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.11. The stock had a trading volume of 453,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,521. Tango Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.47 and a twelve month high of $13.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.33.

Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $5.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.86 million. Tango Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 44.35% and a negative net margin of 299.88%. Research analysts forecast that Tango Therapeutics will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Mva Investors, Llc sold 60,000 shares of Tango Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.61, for a total value of $456,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 483,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,679,617.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Mva Investors, Llc sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.61, for a total transaction of $456,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 483,524 shares in the company, valued at $3,679,617.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Rock Ventures Iv L.P. Third sold 162,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $1,950,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,201,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,417,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 297,500 shares of company stock worth $2,963,850. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNGX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Tango Therapeutics by 205.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 367,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,136,000 after purchasing an additional 247,234 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Tango Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $653,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,645,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,131,000 after buying an additional 1,276,945 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,754,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,760,000 after buying an additional 564,971 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Tango Therapeutics by 421.1% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 9,530 shares in the last quarter. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.

