Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) Director William W. Burke Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Free Report) Director William W. Burke sold 2,500 shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total value of $35,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,338.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Tactile Systems Technology Stock Down 1.1 %

TCMD stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.90. 197,746 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,468. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.21. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.69 and a 1-year high of $26.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 4.26. The company has a market cap of $330.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.23.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $77.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.85 million. Tactile Systems Technology had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 15.88%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Tactile Systems Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 62.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 579,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,140,000 after acquiring an additional 222,012 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the third quarter valued at about $1,860,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 103.8% during the third quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 77,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 39,344 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,370,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,254,000 after buying an additional 9,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in Tactile Systems Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $718,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

About Tactile Systems Technology

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices to treat underserved chronic diseases in the United States. It offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema in the home setting; and Entre Plus System, a portable pneumatic compression device for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers.

