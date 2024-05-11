T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Sold by Findlay Park Partners LLP

Findlay Park Partners LLP reduced its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,775,507 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 46,624 shares during the period. T-Mobile US accounts for about 2.8% of Findlay Park Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Findlay Park Partners LLP’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $284,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TMUS. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in T-Mobile US by 232.1% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 176 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its position in T-Mobile US by 63.3% in the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 209 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 54.5% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the third quarter valued at $42,000. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TMUS shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total value of $30,956,040.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 676,589,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,426,201,836.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 40,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.05, for a total transaction of $6,442,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 496,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,886,597.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total value of $30,956,040.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 676,589,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,426,201,836.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,531,917 shares of company stock worth $1,061,772,064. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

T-Mobile US Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of T-Mobile US stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $164.20. 3,084,768 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,640,232. The stock has a market cap of $192.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.94. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.92 and a twelve month high of $168.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $162.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.41.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $19.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.81 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 11.15%. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is 35.37%.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.