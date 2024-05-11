System1 (NYSE:SST) Announces Earnings Results

System1 (NYSE:SST – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. System1 had a negative net margin of 49.23% and a negative return on equity of 37.84%. The business had revenue of $84.92 million during the quarter. System1 updated its Q2 2024 guidance to EPS.
System1 Price Performance
Shares of SST stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.60. 231,701 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,722. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.72. System1 has a 52 week low of $1.04 and a 52 week high of $4.86.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on System1 from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th.
About System1
System1, Inc provides omnichannel customer acquisition platform services through its proprietary responsive acquisition marketing platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Owned and Operated Advertising, and Partner Network.
Further Reading
