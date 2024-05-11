Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Syndax Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $34.42.

Get Syndax Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on SNDX

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SNDX traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 649,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 930,241. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.25. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 1.01. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $11.22 and a 12-month high of $25.34.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.11. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.59) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 415.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 97.6% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 158.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 2,874.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,622 shares in the last quarter.

About Syndax Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are revumenib, a potent, selective, small molecule inhibitor of the menin-MLL binding interaction for the treatment of KMT2A rearranged, acute leukemias, and solid tumor; and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD) and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.