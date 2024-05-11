Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Given New $115.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by KeyCorp from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Craig Hallum cut shares of Synaptics from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Synaptics from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Synaptics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Synaptics from $127.00 to $124.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on Synaptics from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $117.67.

Shares of NASDAQ SYNA traded down $2.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $88.94. 846,873 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 323,199. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.82 and a beta of 1.59. Synaptics has a 52-week low of $72.64 and a 52-week high of $121.37. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. Synaptics had a negative return on equity of 0.90% and a negative net margin of 11.30%. The firm had revenue of $237.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Synaptics will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Vikram Gupta sold 3,616 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.75, for a total value of $382,392.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,367,820.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SYNA. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 711.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 276 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Synaptics in the third quarter worth $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Synaptics by 92.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 433 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Synaptics by 180.3% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 639 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

