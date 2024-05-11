Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Given New $110.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Free Report) had its target price cut by Needham & Company LLC from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on SYNA. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Synaptics from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Craig Hallum cut Synaptics from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 9th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Synaptics from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Synaptics from $127.00 to $124.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $117.67.

Shares of SYNA stock traded down $2.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $88.94. 846,873 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 323,199. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.82 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.76. Synaptics has a 52-week low of $72.64 and a 52-week high of $121.37.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $237.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.17 million. Synaptics had a negative return on equity of 0.90% and a negative net margin of 11.30%. The business’s revenue was down 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Synaptics will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Synaptics news, insider Vikram Gupta sold 3,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.75, for a total value of $382,392.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,367,820.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SYNA. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Synaptics by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,603 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Synaptics by 26.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 673 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC raised its holdings in Synaptics by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 19,092 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Synaptics by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 48,665 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,748,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,332 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

