Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. Sweetgreen had a negative net margin of 17.15% and a negative return on equity of 20.45%. The company had revenue of $157.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sweetgreen updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Sweetgreen Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SG traded up $8.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.56. 21,444,515 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,248,783. Sweetgreen has a one year low of $8.64 and a one year high of $34.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.89. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of -33.99 and a beta of 2.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Sweetgreen from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Sweetgreen from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Sweetgreen from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Sweetgreen from $17.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Sweetgreen from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sweetgreen news, insider Adrienne Gemperle sold 12,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total transaction of $140,967.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 127,251 shares in the company, valued at $1,441,753.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Mitch Reback sold 6,553 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total transaction of $80,732.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 449,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,537,876.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adrienne Gemperle sold 12,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total value of $140,967.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 127,251 shares in the company, valued at $1,441,753.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,267 shares of company stock worth $2,090,933 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 21.52% of the company’s stock.

Sweetgreen Company Profile

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates fast food restaurants serving healthy foods at scale in the United States. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that do not have an expiration date and can be redeemed. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

