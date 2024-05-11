Susquehanna Lowers Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Price Target to $23.00

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by Susquehanna from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “positive” rating on the energy company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 104.26% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on RUN. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Sunrun from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Sunrun from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Sunrun from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.21.

Sunrun stock traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.26. The company had a trading volume of 11,170,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,789,783. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.34 and its 200-day moving average is $13.14. Sunrun has a fifty-two week low of $8.43 and a fifty-two week high of $23.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The energy company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $458.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.38 million. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 3.58% and a negative net margin of 68.22%. The business’s revenue was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.12) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Sunrun will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Sunrun

In other news, CRO Paul S. Dickson sold 10,412 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total transaction of $126,193.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 298,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,620,450.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CRO Paul S. Dickson sold 10,412 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total transaction of $126,193.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 298,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,620,450.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Edward Harris Fenster sold 172,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total value of $2,066,394.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,261,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,072,738.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 301,760 shares of company stock valued at $3,615,990 over the last 90 days. 3.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sunrun

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the first quarter worth approximately $2,107,000. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. lifted its holdings in Sunrun by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 180,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sunrun by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,325,106 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $294,245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743,148 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Sunrun by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 467,446 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,161,000 after buying an additional 123,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Sunrun by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 244,694 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,225,000 after buying an additional 5,679 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

