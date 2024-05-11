Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Trading Down 2%

Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) were down 2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $790.51 and last traded at $806.47. Approximately 1,946,339 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 9,382,106 shares. The stock had previously closed at $822.64.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SMCI. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,300.00 price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $691.00 to $961.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $937.00 to $800.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $960.00 to $890.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $162.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $954.38.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $941.44 and a 200-day moving average of $601.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.76, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

In other Super Micro Computer news, SVP Don W. Clegg sold 28,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $874.57, for a total transaction of $25,123,772.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,845,342.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Don W. Clegg sold 28,727 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $874.57, for a total value of $25,123,772.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,845,342.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sherman Tuan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $873.98, for a total transaction of $4,369,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,113 shares in the company, valued at $19,326,319.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,252 shares of company stock worth $29,950,223. Insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

