Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Shares Purchased by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 1,350.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,247 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SMCI. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Super Micro Computer by 122.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,589,000 after buying an additional 5,192 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 119.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,945,000 after buying an additional 25,709 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Super Micro Computer by 152.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,935,000 after acquiring an additional 13,077 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Super Micro Computer by 21.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Super Micro Computer

In other Super Micro Computer news, SVP Don W. Clegg sold 28,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $874.57, for a total transaction of $25,123,772.39. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,845,342.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Super Micro Computer news, SVP Don W. Clegg sold 28,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $874.57, for a total transaction of $25,123,772.39. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,845,342.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $869.62, for a total transaction of $456,550.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,008,015.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,252 shares of company stock worth $29,950,223. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Super Micro Computer Stock Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of NASDAQ:SMCI opened at $798.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $941.44 and a 200-day moving average of $601.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 4.69. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.69 and a twelve month high of $1,229.00. The firm has a market cap of $44.66 billion, a PE ratio of 44.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.34.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SMCI shares. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $162.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $530.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their price target on Super Micro Computer from $1,040.00 to $1,280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $600.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $954.38.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

