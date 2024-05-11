Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.59 on June 28th

Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (TSE:SLF) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be given a dividend of 0.588 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58.

Sun Life Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Sun Life Financial has a payout ratio of 42.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Sun Life Financial to earn $5.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.7%.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

Sun Life Financial Stock Down 6.7 %

Shares of SLF stock traded down $3.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.10. 3,113,710 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 554,286. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.60. The company has a market cap of $29.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.00. Sun Life Financial has a 12 month low of $44.57 and a 12 month high of $55.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sun Life Financial ( NYSE:SLF Get Free Report ) (TSE:SLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.06. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 8.94%. The business had revenue of $13.73 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Sun Life Financial will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Sun Life Financial in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SLF

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.