Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.59 on June 28th

Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (TSE:SLF) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be given a dividend of 0.588 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58.
Sun Life Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Sun Life Financial has a payout ratio of 42.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Sun Life Financial to earn $5.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.7%.
Sun Life Financial Stock Down 6.7 %
Shares of SLF stock traded down $3.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.10. 3,113,710 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 554,286. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.60. The company has a market cap of $29.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.00. Sun Life Financial has a 12 month low of $44.57 and a 12 month high of $55.46.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Sun Life Financial in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Sun Life Financial Company Profile
Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.
