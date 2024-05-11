Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) PT Lowered to $17.00 at TD Cowen

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by TD Cowen from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Sun Country Airlines from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Susquehanna restated a neutral rating and issued a $15.00 target price (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Sun Country Airlines from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $19.17.

Sun Country Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SNCY opened at $11.52 on Wednesday. Sun Country Airlines has a 1 year low of $11.15 and a 1 year high of $23.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.50. The company has a market capitalization of $606.07 million, a PE ratio of 9.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.63.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $311.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.23 million. Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 6.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Sun Country Airlines will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jude Bricker sold 2,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.35, for a total transaction of $30,780.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,793,620.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 5,073 shares of company stock valued at $72,944 in the last three months. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 71.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in Sun Country Airlines by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Sun Country Airlines during the first quarter worth about $251,000.

About Sun Country Airlines

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, operates scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Passenger and Cargo. The company also provides crew, maintenance, and insurance services through ad hoc, repeat, short-term, and long-term service contracts; and loyalty program rewards.

