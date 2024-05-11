Substratum 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $0.05 (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded up 13.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 11th. One Substratum token can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Substratum has a total market capitalization of $115,062.32 and $0.05 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Substratum has traded down 20.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Substratum

Substratum (CRYPTO:SUB) is a token. It was first traded on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00024331 USD and is down -32.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $44.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

