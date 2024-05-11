Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ STRM remained flat at $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday. 27,176 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,363. Streamline Health Solutions has a twelve month low of $0.21 and a twelve month high of $1.72. The company has a market cap of $20.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Streamline Health Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Austin Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 100.2% in the fourth quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC now owns 935,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 468,242 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 740,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 72,993 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,999,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 504,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.74% of the company’s stock.

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. The company offers RevID, an automated revenue reconciliation software; eValuator, a coding analysis platform; data comparison engine; coding and clinical documentation improvement (CDI) solutions, including CDI, abstracting, and physician query; and financial management solutions, such as accounts receivable management, denials management, claims processing, spend management, and audit management.

