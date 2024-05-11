STP (STPT) One Day Volume Tops $7.57 Million

STP (STPT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 11th. STP has a market cap of $107.02 million and approximately $7.57 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One STP token can now be purchased for about $0.0551 or 0.00000091 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, STP has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

STP Profile

STP (CRYPTO:STPT) is a token. Its genesis date was June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens. The official message board for STP is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_network. STP’s official website is stp.network.

Buying and Selling STP

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283.027067. The last known price of STP is 0.05592676 USD and is down -10.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 86 active market(s) with $37,204,993.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

