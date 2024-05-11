StockNews.com Downgrades TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.
Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on TRACON Pharmaceuticals from $120.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd.
TRACON Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 5.5 %
TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.80. The company had revenue of $3.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will post -4 earnings per share for the current year.
TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel targeted therapeutics for cancer in the United States. Its clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), a PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of refractory soft tissue sarcoma; and YH001, an investigational humanized cytotoxic T-lymphocyte-associated protein 4 IgG1 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various cancer indications.
