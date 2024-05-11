StockNews.com Begins Coverage on New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

New Concept Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GBR opened at $1.21 on Thursday. New Concept Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.91 and a fifty-two week high of $1.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.14 and a 200-day moving average of $1.08.

New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. New Concept Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.79% and a negative net margin of 25.17%. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

New Concept Energy Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in New Concept Energy stock. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in New Concept Energy, Inc. ( NYSE:GBR Free Report ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 90,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

New Concept Energy, Inc engages in real estate rental business. The company owns approximately 190 acres of land located in Parkersburg West Virginia. It also provides advisory and management services for an independent oil and gas company. The company was formerly known as CabelTel International Corporation and changed its name to New Concept Energy, Inc in May 2008.

