StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

TAST has been the topic of a number of other reports. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.55 price target (down from $13.00) on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $9.55 target price (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.87.

Carrols Restaurant Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TAST remained flat at $9.54 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 732,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,679. Carrols Restaurant Group has a twelve month low of $4.29 and a twelve month high of $9.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $547.41 million, a PE ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.57.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. Carrols Restaurant Group had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 19.41%. The company had revenue of $470.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.41 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Carrols Restaurant Group will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Carrols Restaurant Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Carrols Restaurant Group by 447,334.4% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 286,358 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,257,000 after acquiring an additional 286,294 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,600,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the 3rd quarter worth $549,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 181.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 460,177 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 296,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Carrols Restaurant Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

Carrols Restaurant Group Company Profile

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates restaurants in the United States. It operates quick service restaurants as a franchisee under the Burger King and Popeyes brands in 23 Northeastern, Midwestern, Southcentral, and Southeastern states. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, New York.

