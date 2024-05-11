Stifel Nicolaus Cuts ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Price Target to $21.00

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $26.00 to $21.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 37.70% from the stock’s previous close.

ACAD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 25th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.94.

ACAD traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $15.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2,310,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,704,760. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.11. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $15.11 and a 12-month high of $33.99.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $205.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.31 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 73.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, insider James Kihara sold 1,790 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.87, for a total value of $31,987.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $234,097. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, insider James Kihara sold 1,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.87, for a total value of $31,987.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,100 shares in the company, valued at $234,097. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 5,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $137,584.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 101,890 shares in the company, valued at $2,513,626.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,116 shares of company stock valued at $1,625,639 over the last 90 days. 27.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 70.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,032 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 97.1% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases in the United States. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; and DAYBUE, a novel synthetic analog of the amino-terminal tripeptide of insulin-like growth factor 1 for treatment of Rett Syndrome.

