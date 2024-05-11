STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF (NASDAQ:TUGN) Short Interest Down 88.3% in April

STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF (NASDAQ:TUGN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decline of 88.3% from the April 15th total of 20,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF stock. Q3 Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF (NASDAQ:TUGN – Free Report) by 13.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 864,890 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,482 shares during the quarter. STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF accounts for 7.2% of Q3 Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Q3 Asset Management owned about 49.42% of STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF worth $18,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF alerts:

STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF Price Performance

TUGN stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.91. 6,107 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,602. STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF has a 52-week low of $20.12 and a 52-week high of $24.13. The company has a market capitalization of $45.82 million, a P/E ratio of 30.60 and a beta of -0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.74.

STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF Announces Dividend

STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th were paid a $0.2221 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 24th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.63%.

(Get Free Report)

The STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF (TUGN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund that allocates among equities, fixed income, and money markets, depending on signals derived from a proprietary algo that tracks the price action across asset classes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.