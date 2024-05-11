Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported €0.09 ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of €0.12 ($0.13) by (€0.03) (($0.03)), reports. The business had revenue of €256.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of €261.28 million. Stevanato Group had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 13.28%. Stevanato Group updated its FY24 guidance to EUR0.51-0.55 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 0.550-0.600 EPS.

Stevanato Group Stock Up 3.4 %

Stevanato Group stock traded up €0.72 ($0.77) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting €21.82 ($23.46). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,410,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,626. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €28.91 and a 200-day moving average price of €28.91. Stevanato Group has a 12 month low of €20.01 ($21.52) and a 12 month high of €36.30 ($39.03).

Get Stevanato Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Stevanato Group in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Stevanato Group in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Stevanato Group in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stevanato Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of €34.29 ($36.87).

Institutional Trading of Stevanato Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Stevanato Group by 327.1% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stevanato Group during the third quarter worth $60,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Stevanato Group by 70.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Stevanato Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Stevanato Group by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter.

About Stevanato Group

(Get Free Report)

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for bio-pharma and healthcare industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Biopharmaceutical and Diagnostic Solutions; and Engineering.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stevanato Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stevanato Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.