STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP) Price Target Increased to C$4.75 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP – Free Report) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. ATB Capital reduced their price objective on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Monday, April 8th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on STEP Energy Services from C$6.25 to C$5.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on STEP Energy Services from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on STEP Energy Services from C$5.50 to C$4.75 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$5.50.
STEP Energy Services Stock Up 0.2 %
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Senior Officer Stephen Murray Glanville bought 14,000 shares of STEP Energy Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$3.59 per share, with a total value of C$50,293.60. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.
STEP Energy Services Company Profile
STEP Energy Services Ltd., an energy services company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fluid and nitrogen pumping, and hydraulic fracturing to service oil and natural gas industry in Canada and the United States. It also provides fluid pumping services for coiled tubing operations and involved in standalone projects; pipeline commissioning and maintenance services; fracturing logistics services; and laboratory services.
