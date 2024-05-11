Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) Price Target Raised to C$98.00 at TD Securities

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by TD Securities from C$94.00 to C$98.00 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

SJ has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC upped their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$85.00 to C$86.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$86.00 to C$88.00 in a report on Thursday. Desjardins lowered their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$94.00 to C$92.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$87.00 to C$89.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$91.00 to C$94.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$89.57.

Shares of SJ traded up C$0.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$79.50. 203,034 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,163. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$77.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$78.35. Stella-Jones has a 12-month low of C$57.56 and a 12-month high of C$85.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.46, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 5.07. The company has a market cap of C$4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.68.

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.90 by C$0.08. Stella-Jones had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 20.32%. The company had revenue of C$688.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$722.50 million. Research analysts expect that Stella-Jones will post 5.7169407 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Stella-Jones’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.93%.

In related news, Director Kevin Patrick Comerford purchased 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$53.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$69,407.00. In related news, Senior Officer Richard Cuddihy bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$72.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$36,225.00. Also, Director Kevin Patrick Comerford purchased 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$53.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$69,407.00. Insiders acquired a total of 3,800 shares of company stock worth $251,922 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Stella-Jones Inc produces and sells pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Pressure-Treated Wood; and Logs and Lumber. The company offers railway ties and timbers for short line and commercial railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies.

