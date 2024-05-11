Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $93.18 and last traded at $92.00, with a volume of 111013 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $84.52.

The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $718.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.54 million. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 68.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share.

Get Spectrum Brands alerts:

Spectrum Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SPB shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $88.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Spectrum Brands from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Spectrum Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.86.

Get Our Latest Research Report on SPB

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spectrum Brands

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Spectrum Brands during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Spectrum Brands in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Spectrum Brands by 72.6% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Spectrum Brands by 1,713.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter.

Spectrum Brands Trading Up 0.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 3.36.

About Spectrum Brands

(Get Free Report)

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products and home essentials company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, PowerXL, Emeril Legasse, Copper Chef, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.