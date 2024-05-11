Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) Posts Earnings Results

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $1.13, Briefing.com reports. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 68.11% and a return on equity of 6.30%. The business had revenue of $718.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.54 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Spectrum Brands updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Spectrum Brands Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE SPB traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $94.80. 693,382 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,531. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Spectrum Brands has a fifty-two week low of $65.27 and a fifty-two week high of $96.74. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 1.92, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.71.

Spectrum Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SPB. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.86.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products and home essentials company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, PowerXL, Emeril Legasse, Copper Chef, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington brand.

