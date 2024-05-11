SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY) Shares Sold by Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC

Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the period. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC’s holdings in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 1,633.3% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 39.8% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $213,000.

SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF Price Performance

ONEY traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $106.78. 8,165 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,192. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $805.12 million, a PE ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.10. SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF has a 1-year low of $86.09 and a 1-year high of $108.69.

SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF Profile

The SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (ONEY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Yield Focused Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap stocks from the Russell 1000 Index, selected and weighted by four factors that are scaled by market cap. ONEY was launched on Dec 2, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

