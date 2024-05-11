SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) Shares Bought by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,145 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF worth $508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 37,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000.

Get SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF alerts:

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Price Performance

PSK stock opened at $33.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.71. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $29.91 and a 12-month high of $35.37.

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Profile

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.