SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) Shares Sold by Mount Lucas Management LP

Mount Lucas Management LP reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,181 shares during the quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP owned about 0.05% of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF worth $2,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWB. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,102,000. Rockland Trust Co. raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 254.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 18,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 13,618 shares in the last quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 1,307.2% during the 4th quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,228,000 after acquiring an additional 80,092 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF in the third quarter worth $59,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 120.7% during the fourth quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 18,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 10,322 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF stock traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $71.46. The company had a trading volume of 338,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,645. SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $64.56 and a 52 week high of $73.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.44.

About SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

