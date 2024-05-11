Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.24 EPS

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.24), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $46.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.80 million. Sotherly Hotels had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 7.86%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Sotherly Hotels updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.640-0.690 EPS.

Sotherly Hotels Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SOHO opened at $1.44 on Friday. Sotherly Hotels has a one year low of $1.13 and a one year high of $2.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Sotherly Hotels Company Profile

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Sotherly may also opportunistically acquire hotels throughout the United States.

