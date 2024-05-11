Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Stock Position Lessened by Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc reduced its stake in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,356 shares during the period. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $3,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Sony Group in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sony Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sony Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sony Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

Sony Group Stock Down 2.7 %

NYSE SONY traded down $2.10 on Friday, reaching $75.37. The stock had a trading volume of 2,115,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,999. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.63. Sony Group Co. has a 1 year low of $75.11 and a 1 year high of $100.94. The company has a market capitalization of $93.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.32. Sony Group had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The company had revenue of $25.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.31 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Sony Group Co. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SONY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of Sony Group in a report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Macquarie cut shares of Sony Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.00.

Sony Group Profile

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

