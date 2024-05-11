Sonata Capital Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Sonata Capital Group Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,432 shares during the period. Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PFF. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 43.8% in the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 2,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 5,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the period. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.40. 2,772,144 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,733,239. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.51. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $28.15 and a 52-week high of $32.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.72 and a 200-day moving average of $31.20.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a $0.1596 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

