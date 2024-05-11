Sonata Capital Group Inc. Sells 700 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Sonata Capital Group Inc. reduced its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 61,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 2,451 shares in the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 8,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 21,126.4% in the 4th quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 534,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,003,000 after buying an additional 532,174 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 133,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,492,000 after acquiring an additional 27,075 shares during the period. Finally, Advantage Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Erste Group Bank raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on Bank of America from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Wolfe Research raised Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $39.50 to $40.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.90 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.70.

Bank of America Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of BAC stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.45. The stock had a trading volume of 27,359,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,529,332. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.37. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $24.96 and a 52-week high of $38.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.38.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $25.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.22%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

