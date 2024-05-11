Sonata Capital Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Sonata Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,922 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 341 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for 1.2% of Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 368.0% in the third quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $181.14. 679,681 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 980,678. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $149.67 and a 1-year high of $183.52. The stock has a market cap of $78.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $178.47 and its 200-day moving average is $171.46.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

