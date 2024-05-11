Sonata Capital Group Inc. Has $963,000 Holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Sonata Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,401 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 598,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,152,000 after purchasing an additional 20,642 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 597,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,093,000 after acquiring an additional 31,647 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the third quarter valued at about $12,265,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 17,774.7% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 227,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,520,000 after purchasing an additional 226,627 shares during the period. Finally, AWM Capital LLC increased its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 73.3% in the third quarter. AWM Capital LLC now owns 213,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,685,000 after purchasing an additional 90,131 shares during the period.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF stock traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $55.61. 75,989 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a one year low of $88.40 and a one year high of $104.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 30.19 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.53.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Profile

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

