Sonata Capital Group Inc. Has $493,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Sonata Capital Group Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 24.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 740.5% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 344.8% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

VCIT traded down $0.23 on Friday, reaching $79.12. The stock had a trading volume of 7,990,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,178,688. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.78 and a fifty-two week high of $81.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.43 and a 200-day moving average of $79.22.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a $0.2919 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

