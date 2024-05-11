Sonata Capital Group Inc. Has $365,000 Stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Sonata Capital Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 35.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VHT. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 785,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,564,000 after purchasing an additional 280,071 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 754,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,251,000 after buying an additional 5,552 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 649,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,696,000 after acquiring an additional 41,668 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 137.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 532,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,283,000 after acquiring an additional 308,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 325,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares during the period.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

Shares of VHT traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $262.19. The stock had a trading volume of 392,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,947. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $262.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $253.26. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $222.27 and a 1-year high of $271.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

